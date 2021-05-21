Absa bank Uganda has given shs26 million to the Ugandan team set for the 2021 Olympics games in Tokyo, Japan.

The money was in addition to the shs54 million earlier offered by the banking institution to cater for equipment and training for the team.

Speaking during the function to hand over the money, Absa’s Managing Director, Mumba Kalifungwa said these are part of their efforts to support sports and talent development.

“It is an honor that young people are raising the flag high and represent the country at international stage. At Absa we leverage our African identity to breathe life in sports. We believe for Uganda and Africa to grow we need to work together in our capacity to support people leading efforts to raise this bar,”Kalifungwa said.

He noted that the main aim of the bank is to ensure the sports personalities succeed in their lives but also continue representing the country at an international level.

“This pool of talented sportsmen deserver all support and encouragement they can afford. This is why we are stepping up to put money in where the country will benefit. We want them succeed in their personal lives.”

The Absa bank Uganda Managing Director said the bank will be opening an account for each of the 25 members of the Olympics team and an initial deposit of one million shillings.

Uganda Olympics Commission chairman Dr. Donald Rukare applauded Absa for bankrolling the team.

We applaud Absa for the gesture that will motivate the players during the Olympics games. We look forward to more engagements,”Rukare said.

The 2020 Olympics games were pushed to this year due to the Covid pandemic.

The games will now kick off in July in Tokyo.