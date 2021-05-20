Uganda’s world 10000 metre champion, Joshua Cheptegei on Wednesday was at it again after winning the men’s 3000 metre during the 60th Ostrava Golden Spike in Czech Republic.

Golden Spike is an annual athletics event at the Městský Stadion in Ostrava-Vítkovice, Czech Republic as part of the IAAF World Challenge Meetings.

It was first organized in 196.

On Wednesday, the 24 year old who has been untouchable on the track since 2019 by setting world records at 5000m and 10,000m did it again when he ran 07:33:24 to cross the tape in first place infront of 1500 fans allowed in the Městský stadium under loosening COVID-19 restrictions.

The USA’s Paul Chelimo came second after posting a time of 07:41:69 whereas Uganda’s Oscar Chelimo came third at 7:43:00.

However, despite winning the 3000m race, Cheptegei fell short of beating the 7:20.67 mark set by Kenya’s Daniel Komen in 1996.

The runner on the other side set his personal best but also improved on his previous record of 7:33.26.

Golden Spike Ostrava 2021 – Men’s 3000m results

Joshua Cheptegei (UGA) 07:33.24

Paul Chelimo (USA) 07:41.69

Oscar Chelimo (UGA) 07:43.00

Seán Tobin (IRL) 07:49.37

Isaac Kimeli (BEL) 07:49.47

Andreas Vojta (AUT) 07:49.75

Abdessamad Oukhelfen (ESP) 08:07.68

Vojtěch Král (CZE) 08:20.61