Kawempe North Member of Parliament Mohammed Ssegirinya has reiterated to share his car allowance with his voters.

The ailing MP was supported to the podium to take his oath as the new Kawempe North representative in the 11th Parliament which starts business on Monday 24th, May 2021.

Speaking to the press shortly after swearing-in, Ssegirinya said that he has an on-going campaign where he seeks to make sure that each family in Kawempe gets a taste of his car allowance as part of his give back and promise to the voters who sent him to Parliament.

Ssegirinya said, “I have a system in Kawempe called ‘SegiBox’ to give each and every family in my area Shs. 100,000 every month,” Ssegirinya said.

“I will be able to do that. That money of the car, I will not buy a car, I will continue using my car,” he said.

Ssegirinya gave an example of the French Revolution of 1789, saying that it happened because of the extravagance of Louis XVI and his wife, Marie Antoinette, who he says that were enjoying unrealistic benefits at the expense of the citizens.

“They were busy buying expensive cars when their people were suffering with poor health, poor education etc. I don’t what to be like that, that’s why I have decided to donate the 200 million for the car to the people of Kawempe.”

Each MP is expected to pocket at least Shs 200 million yo buy a car at the start of their five years term in office.

Ssegirinya also said that he is still suffering from complications that he got from Kitalya Prison. The just sworn-in MP spent over a month in Nairobi treating liver and ear complications.

Ssegirinya told journalists that he is going back to Nairobi for better treatment.

“My liver was damaged and it may require a transplant. I am heading to Nairobi,” Ssegirinya said.