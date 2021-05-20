Lions Clubs of Uganda over the weekend elected new leaders, whose one year service starts with immediate effect.

The colourful ceremony took place at Silver Springs Hotel in Kampala and saw over 300 Lions Club delegates, drawn from the entire country participate in the election.

John Bosco Ntangare, was voted as the District 411B Governor, with 98.8 percent majority votes, replacing the outgoing Governor, Sedrace Rwekikiga. Hellen Amongin from Kumi Lions Club was elected First District vice Governor, who garnered 98.8 per cent votes and Stanley Bubikire of Entebbe Lions Club emerged winner of Second District Vice Governor, also with 98.8 percent of votes .

In his maiden speech, Ntangare promised to increase the number of Lions Club members to 350 by 30th June 2022.

He promised to increase members’ motivation through offering them exciting fellowships and other training opportunities, within and outside Uganda.

“This is a journey we are travelling together. Grow qualitatively and quantitatively,” he said.

He said this year, Lions Club of Uganda will run under the theme: “Partnership in Service”, where they intend to mobilize both material and monetary resources to help vulnerable communities in the country.

The outgoing governor, Rwekikiga, said although the year 2020 was characterised by the Covid-19 pandemic, Lions Clubs of Uganda stayed active and managed to serve communities.

“We were there during Covid-19 pandemic giving out sanitisers, feeding the hungry and visiting the sick, plus helping the ones faced with disasters,” she said.

During the same occasion, Lions Clubs with outstanding performance were awarded medals and trophies.