There was drama in Iganga as newly elected councillors failed to clearly and correctly pronounce the key words that constitute the oath as they were sworn into office.

The process that would have lasted for less than thirty minutes took over three hours because many sweated over the English words in the oath.

The main word that gave councillors trouble was “solemnly”.

Locals who had turned up in big numbers to witness the swearing in ceremony were left wondering as to how the council will be conducted yet majority of councillors cannot read and write.

Ruth Nankima a female workers’ councillor was elected deputy speaker after beating Rose Nabirye by 18 votes against 10.

Joseph Basoga, a hawker said most of the councillors will end up sleeping, waking up only to sign for their allowances.

“These are people you hear complaining of poor pay yet they do nothing,” he said.

Shortly after being sworn into office the LC 5 chairman Iganga ,Ezra Gabula promised to lobby for an increment in sitting allowances of councillors from the current Shs 98,000 to at least Shs 400,000 per sitting.

He said the current sitting allowances are very low compared to other districts yet the councillors spend a lot of money funding burial ceremonies in their areas besides offering assistance to the needy

members of the electorates.

Gabula promised to lobby funds for the renovation of health centres that are in a dilapidated state in the district in a bid to improve health services.

He later appointed male workers councillor Ali Mukacha as the vice chairperson, Suzan Namukobe female councilor for Nabitende sub county as the secretary finance, Shafiq Kalama as secretary social services,

and Lydia Tokola was appointed to the position of secretary production.