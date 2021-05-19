The Uganda contingent serving under the African Union Mission in Somalia, (AMISOM) has begun Covid-19 vaccination for its military and police personnel in the mission.

The government has delivered 6,500 doses of the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine, to supplement vaccines received from the FGS under the COVAX programme which was administered to their health care workers and the vulnerable groups.

At a short ceremony before the troops were vaccinated in Mogadishu, the AMISOM Uganda contingent commander, Brig. Gen. Don Nabasa, urged the soldiers to step forward and ensure that they all get vaccinated.

“The vaccines will save your lives and prevent you from becoming seriously ill if you get infected by the deadly covid-19 virus. It will also significantly reduce your risk of getting infected and infecting others, so it is important that we all take it,” said Nabasa.

The AMISOM military Chief of Operations, Col. Allan Kalanzi, welcomed the steps taken by the government which he said will complement efforts by AMISOM to contain the spread of virus.

“AMISOM force headquarters commends the efforts the leadership of Sector 1 to vaccinate its troops as part of the overall objective to mitigate the spread of Covid-19,” he said.

The deputy commander of the AMISOM Uganda contingent, Col. John Winston Mugarura, admitted that the coronavirus outbreak had to an extent impacted on military operations and swift intervention was necessary.

Many of the soldiers that turned up for the vaccination exercise thanked the leadership of UPDF, for delivering the vaccines.

“I am grateful to AMISOM and the leadership of our country for providing us with the vaccines,” said Lt. Agatha Asiimwe, a records officer of for AMISOM Uganda contingent.