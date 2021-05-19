The wives to Soroti East City MP, Moses Attan, nearly brought business at Parliament to a standstill after they shoved each other during the swearing-in ceremony.

According to a video recording, each of the two women wanted to occupy a prominent position on the podium as Attan took the oath.

@miss_steinerrr Now y wud u take all ur wives to your swearing 😅😂😂😂 Uganda zaabu😂😂😂 ♬ original sound – Afro_Asian👑🇺🇬

Attan just looked on as the women jostled for attention. At one point, a clerk tried to intervene but to no avail.

FDC’s Attan defeated incumbent Herbert Ariko on January 14.

Attan is said to be a soft-spoken individual and it shocked many when he decided to come with his two wives.