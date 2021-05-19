Phaneroo Ministries International led by Apostle Grace Lubega has announced that it will later this month hold the fourth edition of the men’s conference but virtually.

“We shall hold the fourth edition of its annual men’s event on Saturday, May 29th, 2021. Historically, this event attracts tens of thousands of men from across the country and beyond,”Phaneroo said in a statement.

They however said this year’s edition will be held virtually due to government restrictions on public gathering, a move aimed at preventing the spread of Coronavirus.

“The event shall be streamed live on the ministry’s online platforms like You Tube and Facebook but also broadcast on select television stations. There shall also be regional livestreaming centres in Gulu, Jinja, Arua, Ishaka, Mbarara and Mbale; and in other countries including Kenya, Rwanda, Burundi, and South Sudan. “

According to Phaneroo Ministries, whereas the subjects covered at each event vary from one edition to the other, the main purpose remains the same.

They say their main aim is to raise a generation of men “hungry for God”, and sufficiently equipped to make a real difference in society as role models.

“Keynote speakers at the event have generally been influential members of the society, discussing candidly on subjects such as financial management and investments, the role and responsibility of a man to his household and the community, professionalism and excellence in career, male grooming and relationships.”