Hon Mohammad Nakeba has been sworn in as the LC 5 chairperson for Kibuku district Local government.

Nakeba trounced his main competitor Charles Kadyama during the hotly contested 2021 general elections.

Nakeba now bounces back for the second term to chair the district council after losing it to Kadyama during the 2016 general polls.

To many voters who had thronged the district, the swearing-in confirmed that Nakeba is now the legitimate leader following several controversies that marred the process right from the time of party primaries.

The swearing-in at 12:45 pm was presided by her worship Slyvia Nvanunga the Pallisa court chief magistrate.

Regulation 2 of the 3rd schedule and the 8th of the Local Government Act requires all elected local council leaders to take the oath of allegiance and that of the office they are elected to serve in before assuming office.

Mr. Richard Mugolo the chief administrative officer handed the instruments of power to Nakeba in sumptuous ceremony where Mr. Kadyama was a no show.

All the 45 district councilors also took the oath.

The Kibuku district council currently has 45 councilors up from the 35 previously.

In accordance with Section 11 (8) of the Local Government Act further gives powers to the chief magistrate to preside over the election of the speaker of the district council.

The council then convened for its first maiden sitting to elect the speaker and its deputy who also took the oath and were handed the instruments of power.

The position of the speaker had attracted two contenders which include Charles Namba councilor representing Tirinyi rural and Muzamiru Masiga councilor representing workers.

Hon Masiga emerged victorious after polling 34 votes as Namba the closed ally of the former trailed with 10 votes in an election which was by secret ballot presided by the chief magistrate.

Subsequently, Hon Perpetua Gonza was elected as deputy speaker.

Speaking after the election, the magistrate cautioned the councilors against using their newly acquired positions to oppress their voters but advised them to use the position to lobby for good service delivery in their respective jurisdictions especially on maternal health, education, sanitation, and environmental conservation.

Speaking thereafter, Nakeba who applauded the magistrate for sparing her time to come and grace the function, pledged to foster unity among the different divided political factions.

He said he will resuscitate service delivery in accordance with his manifesto by starting with health, education, and infrastructural development.