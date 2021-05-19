The fire outbreak at Entebbe International Airport has been explained.

Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) said that the fire occurred as a result of workers draining the remaining fuel segments from one of the tanks.

The fire outbreak that occurred on Tuesday, at around 4pm saw the airport operations come to a standstill as the airport management rushed to have the situation brought under control.

“It has been established that the staff at the Aviation fuel firm were carrying out routine maintenance on fuel tank 4 to drain out the remaining fuel segments using a diesel-powered pump whose drainage tube disengaged from the pump causing fuel to spill and trigger the fire outbreak” CAA management noted in its statement.

CAA, says the fire was immediately responded to and that airport operations are back to normal.

‘’The Airport Fire and Rescue Service team were able to contain the fire and control the spread of the fire to other fuel tanks”

The Authority has promised to give a comprehensive incident report within 24 hours.