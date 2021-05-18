Simon Guobadia, the CEO of Simcol Petroleum LLC, a petroleum holding company in the United States of America has expressed interest in investing in Uganda’s oil and gas sector.

Guobadia who was on a visit to Uganda on the invitation of the Senior Presidential Advisor on diaspora affairs, Amb. Abbey Walusimbi said he is thinking of investing in Uganda

In his Instagram post, Guobadia said , “I had a great time in this African nation of the Republic of Uganda. The country holds a lot of promise much like Nigeria and other nations on this continent and I would like to dedicate the rest of my life joining hands with others before me to bring sustainable solutions as well as establishing strong ties to the United States.”

Guobadia noted that there is a lot of work to be done in Africa as a continent which needs the effort of every historical diaspora wherever they are across the world.

“I am ready to lend my knowledge base and leverage my relationship to bring some sustainable solutions to African nations I am committed to it as part of my philanthropic efforts and my legacy,”he added.

Isaac Kigozi the Trade and Investment officer in the Office of the President who coordinated the delegation appreciated Guobadia for responding to a genuine call by President Museveni to all historical diasporas to return to their cradle land and take up relevant investments and as well as settlements to help uplift Africa

“I appreciate President Museveni for opening up the country to receive the historical diasporas. I am happy that people like Simon, Akon, Rozina and others are committing to rebuilding their mother land,” Kigozi said.

Simcol Petroleum is a holding company for several other businesses such as a petroleum supplier company, a petroleum transport company, a multimedia company, a hospitality company, and an investment firm.

Goubadia also owns multiple restaurants including Simon’s, Das BBQ, Time, Buckhead, and Bottle Bar.