The Police spokesperson, Fred Enanga has hailed security for successfully securing the swearing in ceremony for President Museveni last week.

On Wednesday, Museveni was sworn in as Uganda’s president for a sixth elective five year term.

Addressing journalists on Monday, Enanga said despite threats from various sources, they are proud to have successfully secured the event without any incident.

“We are pleased the swearing in ceremony went on safely and incident free. We successfully protected the new president, invited heads of state and other dignitaries at the function. We express gratitude to our security personnel for a good job done,” he said.

Last week, the deputy army spokesperson, Col Deo Akiiki said all UPDF units had been put on standby class one, adding that many of them including the Air defence forces, Special Forces and Military Police had been deployed to help police in securing the event.

According to the Police spokesperson, security deployed both covert and overt personnel who ensured the success of the swearing-in ceremony for the new president.

He commended members of the public for being peaceful during the ceremony held at Kololo independence grounds.

“The successful swearing in is a sign of democracy and that reflected the will of the electorates who their president is.”