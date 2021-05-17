Security has arrested 11 people suspected to be members of an unknown gang targeting vehicles with petrol bombs.

Addressing journalists on Monday, Police spokesperson, Fred Enanga told journalists that following intelligence leads, the 11 were arrested by security whereas some exhibits were recovered.

“We have charged the 11 suspects of terrorism because their actions are not only life threatening but also capable of creating panic and tension among the members of the public,”Enanga said.

According to the police spokesperson, security believes the 11 suspects are part of the bigger group that he said has targeted installations to cause panic among the public using petrol bombs.

“We believe it is the same group that targeted Kasubi tombs on May,15,2021 when they burnt the fence of the tombs at around 1am before the security guards put out the fire.”

For over two months, several incidents where petrol bombs have been hurled at either vehicles or fuel stations have been reported.

The latest was an attack on former Jinja RDC, Eric Sakwa whose vehicle was partially burnt in Nakulabye, a Kampala suburb, at around 9pm last week before the fire was put out by the help of locals.

There was also another attack on the same night in which three vehicles were targeted in the parking lot for Uganda Registration Services Bureau in Kampala.

New tactics

The police spokesperson noted that after realizing that bottles with petrol thrown onto vehicles on many occasions failed to explode, the gang came up with a new tactic.

“They move with petrol in buckets that they pour on vehicles and later light fire before taking off.”

Enanga said the suspects will soon be arraigned before court but warned “disgruntled” politicians and supporters against using such methods to settle their grievances.