Police have said roads accessing parliament will be closed to the public for four days starting today, Monday, as the newly elected MPs take oath.

A total of 529 newly elected MPs will be sworn between today and Thursday.

In a statement by the Kampala Metropolitan Traffic Police Commander, Norman Musinga, whereas Kampala-Jinja road will have normal traffic flow, there will be traffic diversion in areas around parliament.

“Parliamentary Avenue will be cut off at Kimathi Avenue, King George VI street, Siadi Barrie and UBC roundabout. Members of Parliament elect will access parliament via King George VI street and be dropped off at the main gate and motor vehicles proceed to the designated parking at National Threatre,”Musinga said.

According to Police, MPs will be allowed to use only one vehicle and consequently no processions will be allowed as motorists unrelated to the swearing –in ceremony have been advised to stay away from Kimathi Avenue, Parliamentary Avenue, Siadi Barre and Dewinton road.

After swearing-in, MPs have been asked proceed to the parking via Parliament’s eastern gate opposite the National theatre and exit through Dewinton road.

“Parking along the road or near parliament is prohibited. Any motor vehicle abandoned on the road will be towed to CPS Kampala parking yard at the owners’ cost and inconvenience,”Musinga said.