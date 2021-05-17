By Samuel Muhimba

Early Sunday morning, pictures of lovebirds Princess Ruth Komuntale and now Duke Anthony ‘Amooti’ Philip tying the knot hit internet by storm.

While most of us were asleep, Tooro’s Princess Komuntale once again walked down the aisle with new lover Anthony Philip, a Jamaican deejay and IT engineer in Texas, U.S.

During the colourful ceremony, Princess Komuntale was escorted to the altar by his brother also King of Tooro Kingdom, Oyo Nyimba Kabamba Iguru and Queen mother Kemigisa Best Olimi.

The newly wedded couple later made vows in a secret ceremony that was attended by few invited guests.

This is Komuntale’s second time to tie the knot after her first marriage with Christopher Thomas ended over accusations of infidelity from both parties in 2013.

Since then, she had been single until October 2018 when she revealed she had started dating now Duke Anthony Phil.

Through her social media posts in 2018, she confirmed she had moved on from her break-up with Christopher and was ready to start a new life with Anthony.

In one of her Instagram posts, she posted a selfie with Phil captioned; “I thank God for him everyday. My angel sent from heaven.”

Phil commented; “You are a true woman and a sweet child of God which I always needed”.

The pair has been living in the U.S and Saturday, May 15, decided to make their marriage official.

Wishes have since been pouring in for the newlyweds from friends, colleagues, and well wishers on social media.