The Central Executive Committee, which is the top organ of the ruling National Resistance Movement party will today, Monday sit to among others determine the fate of the speakership race.

Over the weekend, all CEC members were tested for Covid-19 as a preliquisite before the meeting in which the party’s national chairman, also President Yoweri Museveni is expected to attend.

The speakership race seen largely to be between Rebecca Kadaga, who has been speaker for 10 years, and Jacob Oulanyah who has been deputy for 10 years has in the past months been heated up with a number of accusations from both camps.

It has openly been said that the CEC supports Oulanyah’s candidature after an alleged 2016 decision but, Kadaga has dismissed the claims, saying no member of the top party organ doesn’t support her bid.

The campaigns turned ugly with members from each camp trading accusations against the other, a thing that recently forced the ruling party Secretary General, Justine Kasule Lumumba to ask both camps to cease fire.

President Museveni, in his capacity as the party chairman suspended all campaigns for the position of speaker and the deputy speaker until the party’s top organ makes any further notice.

However, despite suspension of the campaigns, there have been underground movements canvassing support for the candidates.

The race has seen drama as some Members of Parliament have sworn allegiance to both candidates in the speakership race.

In March, the Acholi Parliamentary Group (APG) which comprises about 20 MPs threw its weight behind Oulanyah who is also a member saying they could not abandon their own.

However, in an unprecedented manner, it was reported over the weekend that over 18MPs from Acholi sub-region had pledged support for Kadaga, a move that has left many baffled, since these are the same legislators who had sworn allegiance to Oulanyah two months ago.

It has also been reported that some MPs have declared support to either candidate publicly and others have done it in secret whereas many have secretly contradicted their known public stands.

It however remains to be seen who is fooling the other since many analysts have concluded that some group is inflating and not saying the truth about their support.

The CEC meeting is today expected to determine who will be the ruling party’s official candidate in the speakership race and will rally members to support him or her in the race.

The meeting will also determine the fate of the deputy speaker race whose campaigns were also suspended.