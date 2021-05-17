Esla Uganda has launched a new sport called Quidditch in Kampala to help young talented people to make their lives better.

Speaking at the launch, the program director of Esla Uganda Racheal Nakanwagi, explained that the sport will help young people express their talents. The sport will give them a chance to take their talents even beyond Uganda.

She explained, “I was impressed by the passion and enthusiasm by this sport. Esla Uganda continues to support less privileged children, especially those in slums of Bunamwaya, by offering to uplift their livelihood through education and sports. Esla Uganda is going to start organise an annual Slum Quidditch tournament while also try to offering education opportunities to children from the slums.”

According to John Sentamu, the president Quidditch Association Uganda, “We have seen what the power of play can do to our community in terms of building skills and strengthening youth.”

The youth are encouraged to join the Esla Quidditch Club to begin playing the game at a competitive level.

Equal treatment

In Uganda, women and girls continue to face gender based discrimination and violence. Only one-third of women own land, for example, and one in four report that their first sexual encounter was against their will. About four in five female secondary school students say they have experienced sexual abuse, according to a government study supported by UNICEF.

Introducing quidditch is one of Esla Uganda’s initiatives to try and right that imbalance, Sentamu explained.