The Rotary club of Bukoto together with their counterparts, the Bukoto Rotaract club have commissioned library, staff room and nursery blocks at St.Peters Primary School in Kabutemba, Gomba district.

The school was built by the Bukoto Rotary club.

Speaking at the function, the Bukoto Rotary club president Mercy K. Kainobwisho underscored the importance of education in society.

“We place very high importance on education because of the value it has in society. We are therefore proud to make this modest contribution to St. Peter’s Primary School, Kabutemba. We are hopeful it will go a long way in improving livelihoods of the community,”Kainobwisho said.

The two clubs also conducted a medical camp at Bukalagi health III where they gave out free medicines and public health related information to the community, village health teams and health professionals.