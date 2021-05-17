One of the reasons why a number of Ugandans have shunned vaccination is fear and uncertainty which are fuelled by lack of accurate and adequate information.

According to officials from the Ministry of Health, there is a need to draw up a highly effective and informative communication campaign that will yield results in the shortest time possible aimed at convincing the populace to receive the Covid-19 jabs.

The permanent secretary in the Ministry of Health, Dr. Diana Atwine revealed that indicative figures show that there is an increase in the number of Covid-19 cases in Uganda, necessitating a change in approach.

She made the remarks as the Ministry of Health management engaged with leaders in Busoga Kingdom to orient them with information on covid-19 vaccination and other key health issues.

They also discussed feedback mechanisms to improve health service delivery in the Busoga sub region.

The ministry engaged with cultural leaders from 11 chiefdoms that make up the Busoga Kingdom at a function graced by former vice president, Dr. Specioza Wandira Kazibwe.

Atwine said that demystifying Covid-19 vaccination misinformation is key reassuring leaders in the Kingdom that the covid-19 vaccine has no effect on men’s sexual health.

She explained that these forums of discussions are proving to be very effective in enhancing the agenda of health promotion, education and communication as these leaders reach out to many people.

“We should start normalising these discussions on how to live healthy lifestyles so that we don’t suffer with all sorts of diseases tomorrow. This affects all of us. If we address ignorance in this area through awareness, we will reduce our hospital visits in the long run,”she said.

Kazibwe committed to work with the cultural leaders of Busoga Kingdom to create a think tank who will be involved in mobilising and implementing various health activities including vaccination in the region.

She urged men in Busoga region to embrace male circumcision to prevent the spread of Human Papilloma Virus (HPV), the leading cause of cervical cancer among women.

Uganda received 964,000 doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine through the Covax global sharing initiative and a donation from the Indian government in March but by April 18.

Only 239,617 doses have been used in the last 38 days according to reports.