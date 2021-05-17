National Unity Platform president Robert Kyagulanyi Sentamu alias Bobi Wine has urged youth to stand up and face their fears in his latest song titled ‘Akatengo.’

‘Akatengo’ is a slang that is loosely translated as ‘fear.’

The song was produced by Producer Dan Magic who is currently in jail. He was part of Kyagulanyi’s campaign team that was arrested in December 2020 while in Kalangala.

Speaking about the song, Kyagulanyi said the song was 60 percent done when Dan Magic and his team were arrested.

“Today I will release this song in honour of him and all the fearless young men and women who continue to languish in prison for no reason,” Kyagulanyi said in a Facebook post.

In the song, Kyagulanyi said that the quest for justice and freedom might be long and frustrating, but in the end, every pain is worth it. He urged his supporters to brave up and face their fears.

In the song, Kyagulanyi also questions the current status quo, saying that government has invested heavily in making sure that citizens live in fear, so that they entrench their stay in power.

Kyagulanyi’s team on Monday yet again appeared before the General Court Martial for their bail hearing but was sent back to prison.