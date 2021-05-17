Uganda Baati Limited (UBL) officially handed over its first CSR project of 2021, a renovated health center ward in Agago a district in the northern part of Uganda.

The project was handed over by the Business Head, George Arodi to the community who expressed their gratitude to UBL for the care shown at a time of great need.

The health centre ward is to house a maternity unit and an outpatient department whose structures were previously in a really sorry state.

Speaking at the handover ceremony, Arodi reiterated Uganda Baati’s promise to support communities through their various arms of CSR in a bid to transform livelihoods in the communities where they serve.

He planted trees and urged the community to plant more in order to improve the environment around the health centre heal. The community and health centre leadership promised to maintain the structures to the highest standards.