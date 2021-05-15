Ever had the nonsense that “how come she was wet if she says I raped her?”

A woman showing up at a man’s place is no guarantee for sex. It is not a yes to sex.

I am all for sex. But please note that I am all for good, fantastic and consented to sex. At any point when a woman says no, she means no.

Women know how to say yes. And that ‘no’ in between a sex style that makes them uncomfortable is also a no. Anything beyond that doggy style after her NO should be known as rape.

There are sex styles that make women very uncomfortable. For example, I know that not so many women find doggy that sweet, especially with men who have six and above inches.

Most of the women feel that machine gun in the brain. If the no is not as loud, you will know that she is uncomfortable. She will even go dry if there is any kind of pain.

If she shows up at your home and things get heated up, do not wait to tell her you don’t have rubber after both of you are naked and ready for action.

Do not allow the plane to take off, and then you start explaining how you are very safe and how she should trust you.

Women are human too. Some of them get weak at the sight of a good machine gun, so before she makes a mistake she will regret for a lifetime, explain your rubber allergies before things get out of hand.

When you feel that a woman is getting uncomfortable no matter how hard you are, take a step back and ask her if she is okay. That is the human thing to do.

If she says she is uncomfortable with the whole approach, ask her if she wants to stop or change to another sex style. There is nothing as good as riding a considerate machine gun.

A woman will fall in love with your game in bed, depending on how engaging you are. If all you do is think about yourself and your hard machine, you shouldn’t be having sex.

Do not ask a woman if she is okay with live sex after dipping the head in. Like, “Oh my God, I am sorry, but are you okay with this?”. No. It doesn’t work like that.

Do not think that she is okay because you have mastered your withdrawal game. People are uncomfortable with live sex for so many reasons: pregnancy and all the diseases that come from you dipping just the head in.

I am thinking that by the time you are getting cozy and munching each other’s faces, you are adults and can talk about these things.

As a woman, never go along with something you are not comfortable with because you don’t want to lose a man. If you are uncomfortable, speak out. Some men will not stop if you don’t stop them.

Till next time, normalize walking away from things you are not okay with.