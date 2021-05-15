The National Unity Platform (NUP) leader Robert Kyagulanyi alias Bobi Wine has said the present tribulations are preparing for them a greater victory to take over Uganda from President Museveni.

Kyagulanyi made the remarks shortly after learning of the death of Eddie Mutwe’s grandfather, mzee Charles Kayiwa.

Mzee Kayiwa died on Wednesday and he was the father of Eddie Mutwe’s mother and a very close to him, according to Kyagulanyi.

“It is very unfortunate that for no crime whatsoever, Eddie was unable to spend with his grandfather his last days on earth, despite making several pleas to have his grandson brought to him on his sick bed,”said Kyagulanyi.

He said President Museveni may boast about causing incredible suffering and pain to the people of Uganda, but there will be accountability for all his actions.

“It will be recalled that several of our comrades have lost loved ones while under illegal detention, including comrade Achleo Kivumbi whose father passed on a few weeks ago, and he was not allowed to go and send him off,”Kyagulanyi noted.

He said that this is the price many of his supporters continue to pay, for simply exercising their constitutional right to participate in shaping the destiny of their country.

Mzee Kayiwa will be laid to rest on Sunday, in Busujju, Mityana district and Kyagulanyi said that they are in touch with the family about the burial arrangements.