A Scottish legislator who was born and raised in Zimbabwe has excited online users after taking her oath in local Shona language.

Maggi Chapman is quoted by Press and Journal newspaper as saying that she was “bringing a little bit of Africa into the parliament chamber”.

She said her mother would be watching the oath from the house she was born in back in Zimbabwe.

Ms Chapman was born in Zimbabwe to a music director father and hospital nurse mother.

Zimbabwean media tweeted a video of the Shona oath:

Zimbabwean born Maggie Chapman today took her oath as a Scottish member of Parliament in SHONA@InfoMinZW @albertchekayi @EMupoperi @yvonnemkondani pic.twitter.com/U0MRNmYRcz — ZBC News Online (@ZBCNewsonline) May 13, 2021

Source:BBC