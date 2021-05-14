National Unity Platform (NUP) and Kawempe North MP-elect Mohammed Ssegirinya is back on his feet just days to swearing-in of elected legislators.

Recent photos from Ssegirinya’s Twitter account show that the MP-elect has improved and can now walk with the aid of crutches.

Ssegirinya was rushed to Nairobi for further treatment in April after he complained of ear and abdominal complications following his release from Kitalya Prison.

Prior to his transfer, Ssegirinya was first admitted at the Doctor’s hospital in Sseguku. The Kawempe North MP-elect could not stand as he was being assisted by caretakers in a wheelchair.

While on his sick-bed in Nairobi, Ssegirinya, in a recorded video clip said that he had been diagnosed with liver complications. He asked Ugandans to pray for him because someone wanted him dead.

“According to doctors, I sustained wounds on my liver and possibly I may need a liver transplant. My health condition isn’t good at all and I hope to take a lengthy period on the sidelines while attaining specialised medical attention. Pray for me,”Ssegirinya said then.

According to the Office of the Clerk of Parliament, the elected Members of the 11th Parliament are expected to swear-in between May 17, and May 20, 2021.

An administrator on Ssegirinya’s Twitter handle however asked Ssegirinya’s supporters to continue praying for him.

“Send more prayers,” a tweet that was signed off by the administrator reads.

Ssegirinya defeated Latif Ssebagala in the January 14th polls to become the new representative of Kawempe North in Parliament.