Rosemary Kisembo has this Friday, 14th May, assumed office as the new Executive Director of National Identification and Registrations Authority (NIRA).

“Congratulations to Ms. Rosemary Kisembo who now moves to NIRA as the new Executive Director. You are passionate and dedicated at everything you do. we congratulate you on your well deserved appointment,” UNRA tweeted.

Mrs Kisembo who has been the Head of ICT at UNRA takes over from Mrs Judy Obitra Gama whose contract expired last year.

Gama’s efforts to have her contract renewed were unsuccessful. This was confirmed after President Museveni wrote to Internal Affairs Minister Jeje Odongo ordering for appointment of a new ED. He said the ED should have better knowledge of information technology, who could handle delays in the issuance of National IDs.

“I have been informed that the contract of the current Executive Director is due to expire. Given the problems faced by NIRA especially relating to the issuance of National IDs, there is need to identify a new ED, preferably with a legal or information Technology background. I am therefore directing you to work with the Board of directors of NIRA and identify a suitable candidate. Consult me, before a final decision is reached on the matter,” the President wrote last year.

About Rosemary Kisembo, the new NIRA ED

Rosemary Kisembo is a Software Engineer and IT specialist with vast expertise and skills in adopting relevant technologies in business transformation.

Prior to her latest appointment, she has been serving at UNRA as Head of ICT since 2016. Before that, she was Manager Software Engineering at the Authority for 4 years (2011-2016).

Before joining UNRA, she served at Uganda Revenue Authority in the Corporate Services Department from 1995 until 2016.

Kisembo holds Bachelor of Commerce and Master of Information Systems from Makerere University.

She is also Microsoft Certified Professional in VB 6.0 and SQR Server.