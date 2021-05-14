Kampala Lord Mayor, Erias Lukwago, has said it is time for the people to seek God’s intervention to save the country from President Museveni’s regime.

He made the remarks following Museveni’s comments, at his swearing-in ceremony, to the effect that he will not accept lectures from anyone about democracy, especially foreigners in his new term.

Lukwago said it is unfortunate that Museveni brazenly assured the citizenry that he is a life president stating that this country needs special prayers so that the almighty intervenes for the better.

He said we currently have untold human rights abuses, incarceration of innocent people and extrajudicial killings among others but the “leader” says he doesn’t need any lectures about democracy in such a very undemocratic state.

He explained that to his embarrassment, Museveni has ridiculed and insulted the people of Uganda by calling them idiots, including the international community.

“We need to seek Allah’s intervention because it appears that Mr Museveni has entrenched a life presidency. The country is in a terrible crisis, it is in a dire situation. We must as a nation seek for the intervention of the almighty,” he said.

Lukwago told The Nile Post that the vow the president took means that he will never get Uganda out of captivity.

“And that is why he was very arrogant towards the western world who are critiquing him about the democratic credentials, the human right records and all the gross violation of people’s rights. He used such shameful words like ‘idiots’, to describe people who are telling him that the human rights record is not good,” he saID.

Lukwago also lauded the Constitutional court for its landmark judgment of ordering government through the Uganda National Examinations Board (UNEB) to refrain from organising national examinations on gazetted Muslim religious days of Eid-el-Fitr and Eid al-Adhuha.

“I think the court should have taken that decision a decade ago. It is very absurd you make our kids sit exams during a public holiday like this. Every government business comes to a stand still on a public holiday, why compel our kids to sit exams during a public holiday?”