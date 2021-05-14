The Luweero district Khadi, Sheikh Ramadhan Mulindwa, has called on President Museveni to appoint more people from the Islamic faith into higher government offices to enable them “have a fair share of the national cake.”

Presiding over Eid prayers in Luweero district, Mulindwa said that Islam has capable, energetic, educated Muslims who can lead and serve this country at all levels.

“We sent a clear message to the government to be thoughtful about the Muslim community when sharing the national cake.We have competent Muslims who can hold any high office in the country, from vice president to the lowest office in the land,” he said.

On several occasions, muslims in Uganda have accused the government of sidestepping them by failing to consider them for appointment in key positions of responsibility.

Mulindwa also appealed to the newly sworn in president to free all political prisoners to bring peace and stability in the hearts of their communities and most importantly their grieved families.

He noted that this is the right time to forgive and forget in order to move forward as Ugandans.

“We call on government to act on such people if we are serious about fighting this serious institution killer ‘Corruption Pandemic’ disease that is escalating so fast in political offices,” he said.

He also urged the Muslim community to strengthen and stick to unity and be tolerant to one another adding that he believes that we all have different understandings therefore we should learn how to live together.