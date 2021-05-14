The Internal Affairs Minister, Gen Jeje Odong has tasked the newly appointed Executive Director of National Identification and Registrations Authority (NIRA), Rosemary Kisembo to ensure she redeems the institution’s image.

Speaking during the function to assume office at the NIRA headquarters in Kololo, Odong said many Ugandans have complained of the poor services by the government body mandated to register births and deaths in the country but noted this needs to change.

“You are coming in at a time when we have many expectations from you and NIRA. You must have heard a lot of commentary about NIRA like corruption and public perception. We are looking forward to your stewardship to respond to these challenges,”Odong said.

The Internal Affairs Minister said the new NIRA Executive Director should continue with the institution’s decentralization strategy to ensure they decongest their headquarters in Kololo.

“We expect those people who registered but haven’t yet received their national IDs to get them. I am looking forward for you to get initiatives for those reluctant to pick cards to get encouraged to pick them. You need to create a situation to cause everyone to get a national ID.”

He said that whereas all Ugandans are entitled to be registered and get national IDs, only a small percentage has but tasked the new Executive Director to fight tooth and nail to ensure this is achieved.

Speaking shortly after assuming office, Kisembo applauded President Museveni for the appointment but noted she would ensure reduction in the turnaround time for applying and acquisition of national IDs for persons from three weeks downwards.

“We(NIRA) exist to maintain credible information about Ugandans for security and economic purposes. We will use technology to ensure the turnaround time is reduced. We need to further simplify the process of getting national IDs,”Kisembo said.

“We should automate all services in the country to achieve better services. It is my desire to see us build synergies with partners who already have databases almost equal or small than ours but big turnaround of data.”

About Kisembo

Rosemary Kisembo who has been the head of ICT at the Uganda National Roads Authority now takes over from Brig. Stephen Kwiringira who has served as the acting NIRA Executive Director for 10 months since last year.

Kisembo previously served as the manager in charge of Software Engineering at UNRA between 2011 and 2016.

Before joining UNRA, she served at Uganda Revenue Authority in the Corporate Services Department from 1995 until 2016.

Kisembo holds Bachelor of Commerce and Master of Information Systems from Makerere University.

She is also Microsoft Certified Professional in VB 6.0 and SQR Server.