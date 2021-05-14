Police have arrested a man who killed his wife and the housemaid after being caught trying to rape the later.

According to the Kampala Metropolitan Deputy Police spokesperson, the incident happened at Kasenge village, Kyengera town council in Wakiso district in the wee hours of Friday morning when Shaban Musisi killed his wife Ruth Nakkazi,40 and Scovia Abed,15, a housemaid

“It is alleged that today at around 4 am Shaban Musisi attempted to rape his house help, Scovia Abed, 15 years old. Scovia made an alarm that attracted, Ruth Nakazi, 40, the suspect’s wife. The suspect out of anger held a hammer and hit the wife several times until she died and later turning it to Scovia who also succumbed to the injuries,”Owoyesigyire said.

According to police, after the incident, Musisi fled to a nearby bush but was later found by community members in a critical condition after taking poison in a bid to commit suicide after the gruesome murder.

“A bottle containing suspected poison has been recovered in his house and subsequently forwarded to Government Analytical Laboratory for analysis. The hammer used has recovered and taken as an exhibit,”Owoyesigyire said.

“The two bodies have been conveyed to Kampala Capital City Authority mortuary at Mulago for a postmortem.

The police mouthpiece said the suspect is currently admitted at Mulago hospital where he is undergoing treatment after taking poison but noted that police has been deployed on the bedside to guard him as investigations continue.