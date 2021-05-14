UFC fighter Conor McGregor has been ranked the highest paid athlete on the planet for the year ending on May 1, 2021.

According to Forbes’ list released on Wednesday, McGregor who has made a name in the mixed martial arts and UFC Octagon collected a total of $180 million over the last 12 months most of which comes from his recent sale of his majority stake in whiskey brand Proper No. Twelve to Proximo Spirits for $150 million.

Barcelona soccer star, Lionel Messi who hit headlines this year following reports that his contract at Camp Nou was worth $674 million, landed in the 2nd position with $130 million followed by Juventus’s hit man, Cristiano Ronaldo ($120M).

NFL’s Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott sealed off the fourth position with $107.5 million.

Meanwhile, NBA superstar Lebron James who helped LA Lakers win their first crown in over a decade came fifth with $96.5 million for the year ending on May 1,2021.

On the list, Lebron was trailled by PSG forward Neymar who earned $95 million in the last year. The 29 year-old striker who holds the record for the most expensive transfer fee in football ($200M) recently extended his contract with the French League champions to 2025.

Swiss tennis player Roger Federer, scooped the 7th position despite having not played a single game for a year. His endorsement deals and partnerships with Rolex, Credit Suisse and UNIQLO saw his earnings shoot to $90 million.

Lewis Hamilton came in 8th with $82 million followed by Tom Brady($76M) and basketball star Kevin Durant ($75M)

According to Forbes, the ten highest-paid athletes in the world took home pretax gross earnings of $1.05 billion during the past 12 months, 28% more than last year’s top earners.

The combined haul falls just a few million short of the $1.06 billion record set in 2018, the 12-month window in which boxer Floyd Mayweather earned $285 million, almost all of it from his 2017 pay-per-view fight with Conor McGregor.

Here’s the entire top ten:

* Conor McGregor, UFC: $180 million

* Barcelona’s Lionel Messi, Barcelona: $130 million

* Cristiano Ronaldo, Juventus: $120 million

* Dak Prescott, Dallas Cowboys: $107.5 million

* LeBron James, Los Angeles Lakers: $96.5 million

* Neymar, Paris Saint-Germain: $95 million

* Roger Federer, tennis: $90 million

* Lewis Hamilton, F1: $82 million

* Tom Brady, Tampa Bay Buccaneers: $76 million

* Kevin Durant, Brooklyn Nets: $75 million