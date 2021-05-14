Pius Bigirimana, the permanent secretary to Judiciary, has vowed to cause the arrest of any individual who tries to frustrate the upcoming Electronic Court Case Management Information System (ECCMIS).

He issued the warning while closing a five-day training for systems administrators on ECCMIS at the Judicial Training Institute in Nakawa.

He also reminded the technical staff of the judiciary that the system’s success or failure would largely depend on them.

Bigirimana applauded the Principal Information Technology Officer, David Sunday Kikabi, for being a dedicated manager of the programme.

“If Kikabi can introduce all of you by name and station, it shows how committed and comfortable he is working with you as a strong team,” he said.

He said the use of ICT in the judiciary is the modern way of conducting court business and, as such, should be embraced.

“IT ought to be adopted if we are to cope with the new global world,” he said adding that technology training will be a permanent feature in the Judiciary.

The ECCMIS technical advisor, Julian Rweju, applauded Bigirimana as the project champion for his invaluable support in ensuring that the Judiciary has an electronic court processes system in place.