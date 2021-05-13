Isaac, a 26 year old entrepreneur, was on the verge of giving up on life. Like many young people his age, he had struggled through school and earned a Bachelor’s degree from Makerere University in Forestry but still couldn’t find meaningful work.

It’s not until he chose to do some voluntary work that doors began. He later decided to become an entrepreneur having been inspired by the needs he noticed in his community. But still he lacked the requisite skills and support in terms of finance to make his business work.

All that changed however when he joined Youth to Work, a skills development programme championed by Challenges World Wide and supported by the Standard Chartered Foundation as part of the Future Makers by Standard Chartered.

Since joining the programme, Isaac has been equipped with some of the critical skills for business growth and is now the Founder and CEO of Ebrapreneur a social enterprise in Uganda. They provide environmentally friendly affordable cooking briquettes to the community while supporting livelihoods in the community especially of women and youth involved in making these briquettes.

The Youth to Work Programme which Isaac is a part of equips unemployed graduates with skills in business and management and in turn they can be able to provide business development services to Small and Medium Enterprises.

They also train University students and employees of SMEs to empower them to start businesses and also equip them with workforce development, business improvement, entrepreneurship and employability skills.

Isaac is also an associate at a consulting firm offering inclusive digital finance, strategy, advisory services and technology services.

