A great-grandson of South Africa’s first black president Nelson Mandela has said he is suing the police for “brutally” assaulting him, local media report.

Mayibuye Mandela said police kicked and restrained him and three others after they were pulled over at night on his way home after visiting the Mqhekezweni Great Place heritage site – where the late Mandela grew up.

The alleged incident happened on 8 May.

He said the officers subjected them to acts of “brutality” including being kicked in the head – which left him with cuts above his left eye.

He said police had asked to search the car they were travelling in before the alleged assault.

“When they started asking for us to lie on the ground, I refused and requested to rather be searched standing up against the car, mainly because it had been raining and we were on a gravel road,” he told the IOL news website.

Mr Mandela shared pictures of himself after his ordeal on Facebook.

He has also lodged a complaint with the Madeira Police Department in Eastern Cape province.

The department reportedly said it was aware of the matter, without commenting any further.

Source: BBC