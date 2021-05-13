Mufti Sheikh Shaban Ramadhan Mubaje has urged government to release all political prisoners in different prisons around the country.

Mubaje said that the country needs to heal from the highly contested January election and that this can only be achieved through forgiveness and unity.

Mubaje made these remarks at the National Mosque in Old Kampala during Thursday’s Eid prayers.

“After his swearing in, the President said that elections are over and now that they are over, let all political prisoners be released to enjoy freedom with their families,” Mubaje said.

Mubaje said that some of the arrested political prisoners are Muslims who would have wanted to celebrate Eid with their families but this has not been possible.

Mubaje’s remarks come at a time when hundreds of opposition supporters are incarcerated in different prisons around the country. Many were detained in the run-up and after the January polls.

National Unity Platform president Robert Kyagulanyi Ssentamu alias Bobi Wine early this week reported that many of his supporters continue to be arrested by security forces, months after the election.

Mubaje in his Eid day speech that such acts do not add to the development of this country, and need to be checked.

On the eve of President Museveni’s swearing-in this week, a number of motorcycles were impounded by security forces for violating the president’s directive on curfew. Mubaje also asked to have them pardoned and allow the country to reunite.

“Let the owners of the impounded motorcycles be pardoned and allowed to continue earning their daily bread. Let’s reunite, forget the past and forgive,” Mubaje urged government.