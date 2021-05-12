Uganda’s Ambassador in Canada, Cuba and the CommonWealth of the Bahamas, Joy Ruth Acheng has congratulated president elect Yoweri Museveni for his victory in the recently concluded elections.

President Museveni will be sworn in today for a sixth term after winning the January 14 polls with 58.38%.

It’s worth remembering that prior to the January elections, Ambassador Acheng was at the centre of criticism after appearing on many of President Museveni’s campaigns countrywide, campaigning for him.

She defended her decision on grounds that Uganda needed a true and trusted trusted like Museveni.

Conveying her congratulatory message, hours to Museveni’s swearing in, Acheng acknowledged that the election was peaceful and democratic.

“I say so because I, personally participated in his campaigns all over the country and I saw the confidence that Ugandans still have in him”.- Acheng acknowledged.

The ambassador thanked Ugandans for cooperating and trusting their future and that of their children in Museveni’s hands who she says has taken care of the country’s peace.

“We need a peaceful home, we need a peaceful country for us to develop and for us to do any business. So I thank you for taking care of Ugandans’ peace. I thank you also for taking care of African peace,” she commended.

She also called upon all leaders from grassroots to parliament to work hand in hand with the president to drive the country’s development.

“I want us to tap the energy that our youth in Uganda have, positively towards the development projects, towards the development issues, that will benefit the youth of Uganda, that will benefit the people of Uganda because they’re our future and they will take over for where we shall end the leadership”- Acheng pointed out.

Acheng further commended the president for his ‘tireless efforts’ in the fight against COVID-19.

She said, despite the challenges, the president, together with the Ministry of Health team did an incredible job in safeguarding the lives of Ugandans as well as making Uganda one of the countries with the best response.

“You did not only stop at fighting Coronavirus, but together with your team in the Ministry of Health, you’ve provided free vaccination for Uganda, I thank you for that and I encourage all Ugandans to go and take the vaccines.”

According to the presidency’s office, a total of 4,294, guests were invited to attend the inauguration ceremony that will take place later today, at Kololo Ceremonial Grounds.

By late Tuesday, ten heads of states had arrived in the country ahead of the inauguration ceremony. These included; Évariste Ndayishimiye (Burundi), Mohamed Abdullahi Mohamed (Somalia), Emmerson Mnangagwa (Zimbabwe), Salva Kiir (South Sudan), Hage Gottfried Geingob (Namibia),Alpha Conde (Guinea), Salva Kiir Mayardit(South Sudan),Nana Akufo-Ado(Ghana), Felix Tshisekedi(DRC) and Ethiopia’s Sahle-Work Zewde.

More are coming in ahead of the ceremony due to start soon.