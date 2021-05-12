Sukhoi jet fighters and several choppers were on Monday among the advanced weapons on public display as President Yoweri Museveni was being sworn in for the sixth term at the Kololo independence grounds.

The function attended by a select people and foreign heads of state saw Uganda parade part of its arsenal to the public for the first time in five years.

The parade had combined general transport and close combat choppers as well as those used for both casualty and medical evacuation in any part of the country whenever need arises.

In an exciting manner, the Sukhoi fighter jets moved in a diamond formation which according army officials symbolizes readiness in case of any enemy attack on the jets.

This excited the crowd at Kololo independence grounds that clapped as a sign of saluting the pilots of the jets.

“This shows Uganda enjoys security both in air and on land. It is also an indication of the readiness of our force to defend the country. We thank you the commander in chief for enabling us achieve this feat,” Brig Flavia Byekwaso who was one of the day’s master of ceremony said.

Uganda last did something similar in 2016 during the swearing in ceremony of President Museveni.

Whereas Uganda is not among the 10 strongest militaries in Africa, the country has a place in the top 20.

According to the Global Fire Power (GFP), armies are ranked basing on the number of serving military members, the naval force, fuel availability for military operations, number of jet fighters, the defence budget and logistics flexibility.

Uganda has in the past triumphed in Somalia against the Al Shabaab Islamic fighters, Lord’s Resistance Army rebels and Allied Democratic Forces rebel group on Western Uganda.

Uganda has also brokered peace in South Sudan.