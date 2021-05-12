The National Unity Platform (NUP) has declared today a National Day of Prayer and fasting for the country to seek God’s intervention to free the country from what it termed as bad governance.

This was revealed by Joel Ssenyonyi, the party spokesperson while speaking to the media on Tuesday at the party headquarters in Kampala.

“As NUP, we have declared tomorrow [today] a day of prayer and fasting. We will beseech God to heal Uganda. As Mr. Museveni swears himself in after a rigged election, killing, incarcerating and maiming people, NUP leaders will be at NUP offices to pray. You too can pray from wherever you’ll be,” he said.

Ssenyonyi dismissed allegations rife in the military circles that they are planning to hold a parallel swearing-in ceremony for party leader Robert Kyagulanyi today.

He said that the only thing they will do today is to pray for the country at their offices in Kamwokya.

“We believe that our country needs the intervention of the Lord because there is a lot of human rights abuse around the country. People who are being murdered, we have only wicked people ruling over us, so we shall be praying for God’s intervention,” said Ssenyonyi.

However earlier today, security sealed off NUP offices putting the fate of the prayers in jeopardy.

“The people they have deployed apparently to provide security to Hon [Robert Kyagulanyi] are the same people that have been murdering our people. They are the same people who have brutalised him during the election time,” Ssenyonyi said.

Kyagulanyi recently disputed the outcome of the January 14 polls saying it was not free and fair hence declaring himself the winner of the polls.

In the past few months leading to the function, several groups of people threatened to disrupt the swearing-in ceremony, something the force vowed will not happen.