President Yoweri Museveni has reiterated that he will not accept lectures from anyone about democracy, especially foreigners in his new term.

Museveni, 76, who won 58 percent of the votes cast in January’s polls after beating his closest rival and pop star, Robert Kyagulanyi was on Wednesday sworn in for the sixth elective term as the head of state for Uganda at a function held at Kololo independence grounds.

Speaking in front of over 12 African heads of state and other dignitaries from all over the world shortly after being inaugurated, Museveni said Uganda initiated its own democracy that he said is one of the best in the world.

“I doubt there are many comparable pro-democratic structures in the world. It is therefore quite comic and laughable to hear some actors in the world giving us lectures about democracy. You give me lectures about democracy, what are you credentials,” Museveni wondered.

Museveni, who was indirectly giving a hard slap to the face of the west said none of them has credentials to allow them lecture him about democracy.

Referring to the National Resistance Army that later metamorphosed into the UPDF and National Resistance Movement party, Museveni said he fought for 16 years to ensure Uganda attains democracy, adding that the fruits can be seen by everyone.

“We diagnosed this system not from air conditioned rooms but from jungles of our country where we lived with people for more than 16 years of the resistance war. We need no advice from anybody Uganda, apart from our peers from the African continent.”

The newly elected Ugandan leader said Uganda will only accept advice from its African peers and from the West if it is done through mutual respect.

Background

Museveni’s comments come on the backdrop of sanctions by the US government against several Ugandan security officials over violence in the just concluded elections.

There was a crackdown especially by security forces and other government agencies on several civil society organizations and opposition players, mostly Robert Kyagulanyi and his National Unity Platform supporters following the deadly November 18 and 19 protests that broke out after Kyagulanyi’s arrest.

Following the January 14 polls, several NUP supporters have gone missing before government later admitted that these had been arrested by security organs.

According to the US government security organs were largely responsible for human violations and the crackdown on opposition candidates, especially Kyagulanyi.

The development has been described by many as the latest in the fallout between the West and Museveni’s government.

Whereas the West accuses the Ugandan government of human rights violations ,clamping down on opposition politicians and stifling democracy, Uganda has on several occasions accused the West of interfering in the affairs of a sovereign country by trying to impose their views on Ugandans.