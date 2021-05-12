Several people have nearly lost their lives in Mukono municipality because of the deteriorating condition of the roads due to the heavy rains.

The heavy rains that started in April have severely damaged Namuyenje-Kyawambogo road, Lweza -Nabuti road, and Wantoni -Namubiru road. A motorcyclist (boda boda rider) had to be rescued on the last named road after they were nearly swept away by running water.

Many vehicles have broken down as they try to negotiate the roads that are full of gullies or potholes whose size has been increased by the rains.

A taxi driver Paddy Kalule, says, “On the Jinja-Kampala road, there is an overwhelming traffic jam. We normally use this access road as an alternative to avoid traffic jams, now I have to incur mechanical expenses due to this water that spoils the engine.”

A resident Kalyango Isaac says, “Most of the culverts have been washed away by running water from Mukono town. The roads are impassable and nothing is being done. It is as if we do not pay taxes.”

Many residents who spoke to this reporter blame their municipality leadership. They say that, “There is mass encroachment on wetlands. People are constructing houses and factories in wetlands. They are blocking waterways and engineers and planners are looking on.”

The residents want their municipality leaders to repair the roads so they can more quickly transport agricultural produce to the markets.

However, road construction expert, Eng. Enoch Kalema rejects the notion that the contractor is often to blame.

Eng. Kalema says that some district local governments contract them with funds that are not enough for completion of the job.

Kalema suggests corruption is to blame, “Government normally sends enough funds to do its work to the district local government and municipalities but on the way half of the money is lost in thin air.”

But Mukono municipality mayor George Kagimu says currently they do not have funds to buy fuel for the road construction machines. He hopes government will send the funds shortly.

Kagimu reprimands those who dump garbage in wetlands or encroach on them. He says it is everyone’s responsibility to take care of the environment as such actions will affect all residents in Mukono municipality.