The official Uganda Premier league broadcasters StarTimes has sealed the rights for the upcoming Euro tournament that kicks off on 11th June.

The league was due to take place in March 2020 but was postponed due to the COVID-19 outbreak, pushing it to 11th June running until July 11th 2021.

This was announced on Monday, May 10, 2021 at the company’s Ugandan Headquarters at Solz House with Isma Lule, the marketing director guaranteeing all Ugandans a chance to catch the one of the World’s biggest sport event.

“We are the official broadcasters of Euro 2020 tournament that starts on June 11th, StarTimes will broadcast the all the games across all its platforms,” he said.

From Turkey taking Italy in Rome in the tournament-opening game to the finals, all the 51 EURO 2020 matches will be live, with five sports Channels (World Football, Sports Premium, Sports Focus and Sports Life ) dedicated to the June – July event, depending on which bouquet they subscribe to.

“All the 51 matches will be live and in High Definition (HD) on the Startimes platforms, ” Isma Lule said, “Our clients also have an opportunity to watch the games via the StarTimesON App on their phones at their comfort , anytime and anywhere. The beauty about Startimes is that you can also subscribe for a day, weekly or a month depending on the amount you can afford,” Lule added

It will be the 16th UEFA European Championship bringing together 24 international men’s football power houses fighting to be declared champions of Europe.