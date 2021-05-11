Senegalese singer, pan-African businessman, and songwriter Aliaune Damala Badara Akon is one of the big names expected for the swearing-in ceremony of President Museveni.

Akon who was in Uganda just last month expressed his willingness to return for the 6th inauguration of Museveni who trounced singer Robert Kyagulanyi Ssentamu alias Bobi Wine in the recent general elections.

According to the office of the Presidential advisor on diaspora issues, Akon is set to land in the country ahead of the ceremonies tomorrow.

The office maintains that Akon is not coming alone, but with at least 12 American celebrities.

“Expected are 12 American celebrities, former NFL Players, and some cast members of the Real Housewives of Atlanta,” a source intimated.

Among those expected to make Akon’s entourage include; actress Porsha Dyanne Williams, former NFL Players Israel Idonije, Andre Lamont Johnson, David Young among others