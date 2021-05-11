Absa bank Uganda has announced a sponsorship package worth shs30 million for the winner in the professional category during this year’s Captain’s Bell golf tournament.

Addressing journalists on Tuesday at the Uganda Golf Club in Kampala, Absa’s Managing Director, Mumba Kalifungwa said the bank will continue to support the development of sports in the country as one of the ways of bring people together.

“We believe in the value of sports as an avenue to bring people together. We believe through sports, we can build togetherness and develop Uganda and Africa at large,”Kalifungwa said.

He said that coming on board as sponsors of the Captain’s Bell golf tournament is an opportunity they will always cherish as holding special significance to both the Uganda Golf Club and Absa Bank.

“We are committed to ongoing support for local sports clubs and look forward to deepening our ties with the fraternity of the Uganda Golf Club.”

According to Ruth Ssali, the Secretary Uganda Golf Club, the tournament that kicks off on May 20 to 22 with have both amateurs and professionals.

“The tournament usually attracts 250 players but due to the Covid SOPs, we may have to scale down the number to only 200. Professionals will play for a prize month of shs8 million while the amateurs in different categories and seniors will win a range of prizes,”Ssali said.