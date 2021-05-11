Security is working to get to the bottom of the gang targeting vehicles with petrol bombs.

Following two separate but related incidents last week targeting private vehicles, the gang on Monday night struck again.

In two separate incidents, the gang hurled petrol bombs at the vehicle for former Jinja RDC Eric Sakwa in Nakulabye, a Kampala suburb, whereas the same gang burnt three vehicles after hurling an object containing flammable liquid onto the cars.

According to the Kampala Metropolitan deputy Police spokesperson, Luke Owoyesigyire, there was another attack targeting a police officer at Katwe Police Station on Monday morning.

The Kampala Police mouthpiece noted that the Monday night attacks happened in almost a similar manner.

“In both incidents, no injuries or deaths were registered. We have embarked on establishing whether this is a pattern of organized crime or it is a campaign that is coordinated to purposely disrupt the swearing in ceremony,”Owoyesigyire said.

He however noted that security is following up leads that would help them identify the suspects behind the wave of bomb attacks targeting both government and private property mostly in Kampala Metropolitan Area .

“We use this opportunity to remind riders on motorcycle that curfew time is strictly 6 pm for them and 9 pm for the public and other road users. Lastly, we appeal to the public to report any suspicious incidents in their areas to Police,” he said.

Since last year, an unknown group of criminals has been using hurling objects containing flammable liquids at either petrol stations, vehicles or buildings and according to security, this is a group engaged in urban terrorism using petrol bombs.

Last week, the group attacked two vehicles in Kireka, outside Kampala burn the occupants escaped unharmed.

Whereas security had earlier said that they are aware of the gang, recent attacks seem to point at an increase in their activities.

In the past one or so months, a group identified as “Time Is Now” has threatened to sabotage the forthcoming swearing in ceremony.

The group threw posters around various parts of the city saying they will not allow President Museveni’s swearing in ceremony to happen.

The police spokesperson, Fred Enanga on Monday told journalists that security is prepared to take on any group that seeks to destabilize the forthcoming presidential swearing in ceremony at Kololo.

To further affirm this, deputy army spokesperson, Col Deo Akiiki said the UPDF has put all units on standby class one to support police in securing the inauguration ceremony.

“Our well-known capacity to keep the country at peace has been well heightened to security code class one to ensure that our forces and intelligence systems can even detect a pinfall,”Akiiki said.

He explained that to further ensure security they have deployed teams from several units to help police in dealing with any form of threat that may arise.

“We have put to service all elements in the UPDF including the land force, air defence force and Special Forces to police in support of comprehensive security to the country.”