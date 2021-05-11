Electricity distributor Umeme has vowed to maintain the flow of electricity tomorrow as President Yoweri Museveni takes the oath of office for his sixth term.

According to communication from Umeme Head of Communications Peter Kauju, there is not a single planned shutdown anywhere tomorrow.

“Umeme notifies you that there will be no planned shutdowns across the country tomorrow 12th May 2021. In case of any outage or emergency electricity challenges, kindly reach us on the contact platforms below,” a statement from Umeme reads.

President Museveni has recently castigated Umeme openly for being one of the problems to Uganda attaining better electricity rates and distribution.

President Museveni will swear in tomorrow for his 6th term in office, stretching his stay to 40 years.