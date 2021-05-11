Jinja District former Resident District Commissioner (RDC) Eric Sakwa’s car has reportedly been petrol bombed by yet-to-be-identified people in Nakulabye, a city suburb.

According to a statement from a government source who preferred to remain anonymous, Sakwa’s car was being driven in Nakulabye at the time of the incident.

Former Jinja RDC's car was petrol bombed yesterday at Nankulabye. Local reports confirmed that he was saved by the community. pic.twitter.com/OxcXx6FO7t — Andrew Kyamagero Omuntu Wawansi. (@kyamageroandrew) May 11, 2021

Simultaneously, there are reports that there was another petrol bombing incident at URSB offices in Kampala. URSB is the Uganda Registration Services Bureau.

“This evening unknown goons threw petrol bombs into the parking lot in Georgian house and some vehicles caught fire, luckily the security on the ground helped to get the fire brigade and the fire was put out,” the police statement reads in part.

According to the source, the yet-to-be-identified people are currently on the loose, targeting government vehicles and installations.

The source also advised all those who use government vehicles to take serious caution or park them during this time.

This is the second petrol bomb incident in nearly five days, as a similar attack happened on Thursday last week.

According to Kampala Metropolitan Deputy Police Spokesperson Luke Owoyesigire, two private vehicles were targeted by petrol bombs on Thursday, setting them ablaze.

Owoyesigire said last week that the group vanished in thin air and investigations are underway.

This is a developing story