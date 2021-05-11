The Forum for Democratic Change (FDC) has downplayed the swearing-in ceremony describing it as a ceremony only intended to drain the National coffer.

While addressing journalists at the party headquarters in Najjanankumbi on Monday, FDC Deputy Secretary General Harold Kaija said the Shs 7 billion meant for swearing-in could have been invested in struggling sectors.

“We are going to use about Shs 7 billion to look after 4000 guests and for each guest, they will spend about Shs. 1.7 million. Museveni should have copied Magufuli,” Kaija said.

With just hours to Museveni’s swearing-in, security has been beefed up and put on stand-by class one. Joint security officers are have also been seen patrolling major roads around the country.

Kaija said that this is because Museveni knows that he did not win the election fairly and some people might want to challenge him.

“Mr Museveni believes there could be some intelligent and brave Ugandans who could say: ‘no, enough is enough’.”

President Museveni is expected to be sworn-in for a sixth term on Wednesday at Kololo in a scientific event that is expected to have 4,042 guests.

Kaija said that the FDC party is also wondering what brings so many guests to a swearing-in ceremony, especially during such a time when the country is facing a lot of challenges.

“What brings guest here? To see what? If they were some of you that were born on Entebbe road, you will realise that nothing has changed on this road,” Kaija added.