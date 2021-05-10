Offices of the Uganda Registration Services Bureau (URSB) at Georgian House have caught fire, according to witnesses at the scene.

The building located along George Street is said to have started burning at around 10:30 pm, with the cause of the fire still a mystery.

According to a statement from URSB, the fire is concentrated in the parking lot, but being put out by the police fire brigade at the scene.

“Fire Incident at our Office Parking Lot We have had an unfortunate incident of a fire outbreak at our office parking lot on Plot 5, Georgian House. The Police & Fire Brigade is on the ground handling the situation. We will communicate more details once we have all the facts,” the statement reads.

The Uganda Registration Services Bureau is a semi-autonomous government agency, established by the Act of Parliament in 1998 in Uganda. URSB is responsible for civil registrations, business registrations, registration of patents and intellectual property rights, and any other registrations required by law.

Courtesy video report from Daily Monitor