The Ugandan army has said it has put all units on standby class one to help secure the forthcoming swearing ceremony for President Museveni at Kololo independence ground on Wednesday.

Addressing journalists at the Police headquarters in Naguru on Monday morning, the deputy army spokesperson, Col Deo Akiiki said they have strengthened their support to police in a bid to ensure the country is secure before, during and after the forthcoming swearing-in ceremony.

“Our well-known capacity to keep the country at peace has been well heightened to security code class one to ensure that our forces and intelligence systems can even detect a pinfall,”Akiiki said.

He explained that to further ensure security they have deployed teams from several units to help police in dealing with any form of threat that may arise.

“We have put to service all elements in the UPDF including the land force, air defence force and Special Forces to police in support of comprehensive security to the country.”

National Unity Platform leader, Robert Kyagulanyi recently disputed the outcome of the January 14 polls saying it was not free and fair.

Kyagulanyi , also known as Bobi Wine has since declared himself the winner of the polls and has asked supporters to reclaim their victory.

In the past few months leading to the function, several groups of people have threatened to disrupt the swearing-in ceremony.

However, according to the deputy army spokesperson, they have carried out several intelligence operations together with the police in a bid to crack on criminals planning to cause chaos during President Museveni’s inauguration ceremony, adding that the operations will continue.

“With the help of several intelligence-led operations, together with the Uganda Police Force we have effected several detections, deterrent and preventive security measures to ensure no one hell-bent to disrupt the Wednesday function succeeds and indeed no one will. We, therefore, want to assure Ugandans that the country will be at peace and in as the new president is being sworn in.”

“We don’t take security for granted and any sign of deployment you see is meant for the good of the country, its citizens and the world at large,” he noted