Security forces have surrounded homes of the National Unity Platform (NUP) president Robert Kyagulanyi Sentamu alias Bobi Wine and Forum for Democratic Change (FDC) strongman Dr. Kizza Besigye, both parties have confirmed.

According to Kyagulanyi, his home has been surrounded off by military, nearly 48 hours to the swearing-in of President Museveni at Kololo Ceremonial Grounds.

“My home is surrounded by the police and the military! Soldiers are back to the streets. This is how (Museveni) plans to swear himself in!” Kyagulanyi said in a post on his verified Facebook page.

Kyagulanyi’s post came a few minutes after the FDC had reported that the home of Dr. Besigye in Kasangati had been cordoned off by security forces on Monday morning.

Addressing the press on Monday afternoon, UPDF Deputy Spokesperson Col Deo Akiiki confirmed security presence at Kyagulanyi’s home. He however said that it is meant to offer him security.

“The deployment at Bobi Wine’s residence is for his own good. We accord security based on the weight of a person. He is a distinguished Ugandan. His security can’t be as anybody else’s, But he was also invited. I saw the invitation,”Col Akiiki said.

President Museveni is expected to swear-in for his next term on Wednesday, in a scientific ceremony that will be attended by only 4,042 people.

Among the invited guests, Kyagulanyi and all the other nine presidential candidates of the 2021 presidential polls were invited